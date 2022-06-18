COTI (COTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.74 Million

COTI (COTI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, COTI has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $91.74 million and $14.95 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

