Corvex Management LP Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Mastercard comprises about 0.1% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

