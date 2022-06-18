Contrasting Visa (NYSE:V) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visa and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 5 19 0 2.79 Relx 0 1 9 0 2.90

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $267.44, indicating a potential upside of 40.75%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Relx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visa and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 14.99 $12.31 billion $6.36 29.88 Relx $9.96 billion 4.95 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Relx.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Visa pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.10% 42.89% 17.63% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Relx on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

