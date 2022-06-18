Contrasting Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Chemical and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $22.59 billion 0.29 $1.32 billion $4.06 4.92 Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 1.65 $614.89 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical 7.48% 10.20% 3.79% Nippon Paint 6.46% 6.83% 3.28%

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Nippon Paint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. It has collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Sumitomo Chemical to develop bio-based chemicals. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nippon Paint (Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

