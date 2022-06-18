Contrasting Matterport (MTTR) & Its Peers

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Matterport to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Matterport alerts:

This table compares Matterport and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96% Matterport Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

This table compares Matterport and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million -$338.06 million -2.16 Matterport Competitors $1.73 billion $270.91 million -34,959.47

Matterport’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport’s rivals have a beta of 3.16, indicating that their average stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Matterport and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71 Matterport Competitors 1585 10912 23642 518 2.63

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 201.66%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.37%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Matterport rivals beat Matterport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.