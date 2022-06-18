Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,663,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,765. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

