ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

