Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 104,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.30. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

