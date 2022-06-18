Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 161,101 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,101 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Cannae worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth $186,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,152.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,360 and sold 1,287,074 shares valued at $17,224,681. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.81. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

