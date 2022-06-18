Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $99,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

