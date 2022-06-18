Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,426 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $116,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

