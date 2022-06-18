Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,643 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Brown & Brown worth $47,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

