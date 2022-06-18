Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $67.99 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $67,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BAM opened at $43.37 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

