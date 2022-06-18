Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $36.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $131,958,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $195.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average is $228.71. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $195.09 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

