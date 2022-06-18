Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,788 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $79,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $92,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

