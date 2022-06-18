Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.96) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ETR:CBK opened at €7.86 ($8.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.91).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

