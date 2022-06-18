Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $383,788.22 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $383,788.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,322.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00633461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00290302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012667 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

