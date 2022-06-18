Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Down 30% This Week

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $54,986.74 and $198.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.02244487 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.