Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

