Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
