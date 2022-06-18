Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

