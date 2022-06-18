CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

CNX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

