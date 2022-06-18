Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.69) to GBX 1,370 ($16.63) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Close Brothers Group stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $47.32.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
