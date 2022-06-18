CloakCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,307.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $5,307.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007819 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,858,184 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.