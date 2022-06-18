Clarkson Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Clarkson Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MIN opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The company has a market cap of C$56.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Excelsior Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Excelsior Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

