CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.66 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

