CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

