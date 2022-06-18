CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

StoneCo stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.