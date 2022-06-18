City State Bank Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

