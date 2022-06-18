City State Bank Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City State Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

