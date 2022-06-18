City State Bank Invests $490,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average of $212.28. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

