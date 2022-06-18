City State Bank Invests $330,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

