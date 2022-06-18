City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 421.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in City Office REIT by 165.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.