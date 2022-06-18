City Holding Co. Sells 4,978 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.