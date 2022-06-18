City Holding Co. Sells 4,330 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

