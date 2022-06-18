City Holding Co. Sells 1,940 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

