City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,217,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.13 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.