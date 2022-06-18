City Holding Co. Has $935,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $63.59 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

