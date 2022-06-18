City Holding Co. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,369,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

