City Holding Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

