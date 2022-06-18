City Holding Co. Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.53.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

