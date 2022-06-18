CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

