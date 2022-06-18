China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.