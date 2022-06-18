China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
COE stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.65.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
