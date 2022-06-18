China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Plans $0.80 Dividend

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of CHCJY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

