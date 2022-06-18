China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Plans $0.80 Dividend

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
Shares of CHCJY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.59.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
