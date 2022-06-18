Chia Network (XCH) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.34 or 0.01884847 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00097870 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.