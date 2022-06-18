Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $49.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 46.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 91.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

