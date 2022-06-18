Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

CC stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $19,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

