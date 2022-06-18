ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0011

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $791,629.03 and $824,614.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.41 or 0.99795162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020541 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.