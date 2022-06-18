Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.
Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.
