Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 290.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,724 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

