Ceres Trading Down 46.3% This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $27.59 or 0.00135195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $152,097.45 and approximately $362.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

