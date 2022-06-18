Centric Wealth Management Sells 73 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,143,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $251.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,440. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.30 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.40.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.42.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

